Outset Medical Inc. [OM] Revenue clocked in at $110.20 million, down -70.80% YTD: What’s Next?

Outset Medical Inc. [NASDAQ: OM] slipped around -6.95 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $13.46 at the close of the session, down -34.05%. The company report on June 13, 2022 that Outset Medical Announces Shipment Hold on New Tablo Systems for Home Use Pending FDA Review and Clearance of Recent 510(K) Submission.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Investor Webcast and Conference Call Scheduled for 5:00 p.m. EST.

Outset Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: OM) (“Outset” or the “company”) today announced it has implemented a shipment hold on the distribution of its Tablo Hemodialysis System for home use pending the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) review and clearance of a 510(k) the company submitted for changes made since the device’s original March 2020 clearance.

Outset Medical Inc. stock is now -70.80% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. OM Stock saw the intraday high of $15.80 and lowest of $13.25 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 60.33, which means current price is +1.58% above from all time high which was touched on 04/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 460.20K shares, OM reached a trading volume of 6016040 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Outset Medical Inc. [OM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OM shares is $52.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OM stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Outset Medical Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Outset Medical Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on OM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Outset Medical Inc. is set at 2.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for OM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.44.

How has OM stock performed recently?

Outset Medical Inc. [OM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -40.65. With this latest performance, OM shares dropped by -45.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.20 for Outset Medical Inc. [OM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.30, while it was recorded at 19.52 for the last single week of trading, and 42.16 for the last 200 days.

Outset Medical Inc. [OM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Outset Medical Inc. [OM] shares currently have an operating margin of -127.21 and a Gross Margin at +7.42. Outset Medical Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -128.59.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -37.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.42.

Outset Medical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.80 and a Current Ratio set at 7.70.

Insider trade positions for Outset Medical Inc. [OM]

There are presently around $1,048 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OM stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 7,111,709, which is approximately 0.673% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,324,072 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $88.25 million in OM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $83.98 million in OM stock with ownership of nearly -9.148% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Outset Medical Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 91 institutional holders increased their position in Outset Medical Inc. [NASDAQ:OM] by around 4,801,496 shares. Additionally, 65 investors decreased positions by around 2,041,496 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 44,481,394 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,324,386 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OM stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 398,348 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 437,303 shares during the same period.