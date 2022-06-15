New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU] Revenue clocked in at $3.79 billion, down -18.57% YTD: What’s Next?

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [NYSE: EDU] price surged by 5.49 percent to reach at $0.89. The company report on April 26, 2022 that New Oriental Announces Results for the Third Fiscal Quarter Ended February 28, 2022.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (the “Company” or “New Oriental”) (NYSE: EDU/ 9901.SEHK), a provider of private educational services in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third fiscal quarter ended February 28, 2022, which is the third quarter of New Oriental’s fiscal year 2022.

Financial Highlights for the Third Fiscal Quarter Ended February 28, 2022.

A sum of 9845128 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.04M shares. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. shares reached a high of $18.47 and dropped to a low of $16.31 until finishing in the latest session at $17.10.

The one-year EDU stock forecast points to a potential upside of 44.57. The average equity rating for EDU stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EDU shares is $30.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EDU stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 13, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 06, 2022, representing the official price target for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $35 to $14, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on EDU stock. On April 27, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for EDU shares from 15 to 11.20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. is set at 1.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for EDU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 28.62.

EDU Stock Performance Analysis:

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.19. With this latest performance, EDU shares gained by 74.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EDU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.22 for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.06, while it was recorded at 16.02 for the last single week of trading, and 16.91 for the last 200 days.

Insight into New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. Fundamentals:

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

EDU Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EDU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. go to 14.81%.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,836 million, or 65.30% of EDU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EDU stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 9,967,682, which is approximately -1.521% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; MARSHALL WACE, LLP, holding 8,743,900 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $141.74 million in EDU stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $120.37 million in EDU stock with ownership of nearly 51.962% of the company’s market capitalization.

87 institutional holders increased their position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [NYSE:EDU] by around 32,493,345 shares. Additionally, 148 investors decreased positions by around 19,992,203 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 60,762,753 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 113,248,301 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EDU stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,444,867 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 11,846,598 shares during the same period.