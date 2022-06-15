National Vision Holdings Inc. [EYE] fell -44.38% so far this year. What now?

National Vision Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: EYE] closed the trading session at $26.69 on 06/14/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $26.21, while the highest price level was $28.30. The company report on June 13, 2022 that National Vision Holdings Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASD: EYE) will replace Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASD: REGI) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, June 16. S&P 500 constituent Chevron Corp. (NYSE: CVX) acquired Renewable Energy Group in a deal that closed today, June 13.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -44.38 percent and weekly performance of -6.78 percent. The stock has been moved at -44.70 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.34 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -36.01 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.14M shares, EYE reached to a volume of 9147435 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about National Vision Holdings Inc. [EYE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EYE shares is $36.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EYE stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for National Vision Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $63 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on November 12, 2021, representing the official price target for National Vision Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on EYE stock. On August 27, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for EYE shares from 58 to 57.

The Average True Range (ATR) for National Vision Holdings Inc. is set at 1.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for EYE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for EYE in the course of the last twelve months was 22.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

EYE stock trade performance evaluation

National Vision Holdings Inc. [EYE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.78. With this latest performance, EYE shares gained by 2.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EYE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.18 for National Vision Holdings Inc. [EYE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.83, while it was recorded at 26.83 for the last single week of trading, and 45.18 for the last 200 days.

National Vision Holdings Inc. [EYE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and National Vision Holdings Inc. [EYE] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.33 and a Gross Margin at +51.82. National Vision Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.17.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.54.

National Vision Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for National Vision Holdings Inc. [EYE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EYE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for National Vision Holdings Inc. go to -12.76%.

National Vision Holdings Inc. [EYE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,443 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EYE stocks are: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with ownership of 7,957,316, which is approximately -3.902% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,648,953 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $193.37 million in EYE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $152.04 million in EYE stock with ownership of nearly -2.858% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in National Vision Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 99 institutional holders increased their position in National Vision Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:EYE] by around 7,216,505 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 5,120,336 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 84,314,127 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,650,968 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EYE stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 318,783 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 1,241,554 shares during the same period.