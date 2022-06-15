Market cap of Quanergy Systems Inc. [QNGY] reaches 36.63M – now what?

Quanergy Systems Inc. [NYSE: QNGY] stock went on a downward path that fall over -12.11% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.19%. The company report on May 25, 2022 that Quanergy Chosen by Audio Technology to Protect Military Base.

Quanergy Systems, Inc., (NYSE: QNGY) (“Quanergy”) a leading provider of LiDAR sensors and smart 3D solutions, announced today that Audio Technology has selected Quanergy to provide perimeter intrusion detection to reduce false alarms, provide real-time tracking and classification, all while working under any lighting conditions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220525005333/en/.

Over the last 12 months, QNGY stock dropped by -95.34%.

The market cap for the stock reached $36.63 million, with 79.07 million shares outstanding and 65.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.22M shares, QNGY stock reached a trading volume of 9300717 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Quanergy Systems Inc. [QNGY]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Quanergy Systems Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for QNGY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.32.

QNGY Stock Performance Analysis:

Quanergy Systems Inc. [QNGY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.19. With this latest performance, QNGY shares dropped by -62.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -95.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QNGY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.26 for Quanergy Systems Inc. [QNGY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2619, while it was recorded at 0.4821 for the last single week of trading, and 6.4088 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Quanergy Systems Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.27.

Quanergy Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

Quanergy Systems Inc. [QNGY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 2.90% of QNGY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QNGY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 675,700, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 21.80% of the total institutional ownership; MARSHALL WACE NORTH AMERICA L.P., holding 507,243 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.27 million in QNGY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.23 million in QNGY stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

26 institutional holders increased their position in Quanergy Systems Inc. [NYSE:QNGY] by around 1,870,138 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 24,464,872 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 23,474,569 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,860,441 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QNGY stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,855,423 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 20,110,277 shares during the same period.