Market cap of Baxter International Inc. [BAX] reaches 33.47B – now what?

Baxter International Inc. [NYSE: BAX] plunged by -$4.09 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $72.15 during the day while it closed the day at $67.48. The company report on June 8, 2022 that Baxter to Host Second-Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call for Investors.

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), a global medtech leader, will host a conference call to discuss its second-quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 7:30 a.m. Central Time. To participate in this conference call please follow this link https://conferencingportals.com/event/EmxweYhQ to pre-register for the call and receive the call information.

This call is also being webcast and can be accessed through Baxter’s website at www.baxter.com. The conference call will be recorded by Baxter and is copyrighted material. It cannot be recorded or rebroadcast without Baxter’s permission.

Baxter International Inc. stock has also loss -7.03% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BAX stock has declined by -14.22% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -18.89% and lost -21.39% year-on date.

The market cap for BAX stock reached $33.47 billion, with 503.00 million shares outstanding and 502.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.26M shares, BAX reached a trading volume of 6002766 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Baxter International Inc. [BAX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAX shares is $89.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Baxter International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Baxter International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $95 to $93, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on BAX stock. On February 18, 2022, analysts increased their price target for BAX shares from 88 to 91.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baxter International Inc. is set at 1.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for BAX in the course of the last twelve months was 42.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

BAX stock trade performance evaluation

Baxter International Inc. [BAX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.03. With this latest performance, BAX shares dropped by -7.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.31 for Baxter International Inc. [BAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.03, while it was recorded at 71.41 for the last single week of trading, and 79.94 for the last 200 days.

Baxter International Inc. [BAX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baxter International Inc. [BAX] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.29 and a Gross Margin at +40.83. Baxter International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.04.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.80.

Baxter International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Baxter International Inc. [BAX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baxter International Inc. go to 12.50%.

Baxter International Inc. [BAX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $30,873 million, or 88.90% of BAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BAX stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 55,569,944, which is approximately 11.921% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 39,996,135 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.86 billion in BAX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.86 billion in BAX stock with ownership of nearly 2.431% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Baxter International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 473 institutional holders increased their position in Baxter International Inc. [NYSE:BAX] by around 32,753,034 shares. Additionally, 532 investors decreased positions by around 30,767,060 shares, while 256 investors held positions by with 367,852,875 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 431,372,969 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BAX stock had 106 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,363,792 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 2,926,980 shares during the same period.