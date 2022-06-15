Market Analysts see Matterport Inc. [MTTR] falling to $6. Time to buy?

Matterport Inc. [NASDAQ: MTTR] loss -9.07% or -0.38 points to close at $3.81 with a heavy trading volume of 8807523 shares. The company report on June 7, 2022 that Matterport Donates Digital Twin Technology to SBP to Help Disaster-Affected Communities Accelerate FEMA Appeals Process.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Matterport’s donation will provide direct support to marginalized homeowners to help them secure faster, more comprehensive FEMA assistance through the recovery process.

Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR), the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world, today announced that SBP, a U.S.-based non-profit organization focused on disaster resilience and recovery, has been selected as a partner organization for Matterport’s Exploration to Equity social impact program. SBP, formerly known as the St Bernard Project, received a donation of Matterport products and services to create digital twins that will be used in its FEMA Appeals program to assist communities and help reduce the time between disaster and recovery for people that have been impacted by the devastating tornadoes that struck the Midwest in December 2021.

It opened the trading session at $4.00, the shares rose to $4.055 and dropped to $3.65, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MTTR points out that the company has recorded -83.78% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 3.3% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.08M shares, MTTR reached to a volume of 8807523 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Matterport Inc. [MTTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTTR shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Matterport Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on April 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Matterport Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on MTTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Matterport Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.32.

Trading performance analysis for MTTR stock

Matterport Inc. [MTTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -30.73. With this latest performance, MTTR shares dropped by -18.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -83.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.23 for Matterport Inc. [MTTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.81, while it was recorded at 4.50 for the last single week of trading, and 13.99 for the last 200 days.

Matterport Inc. [MTTR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Matterport Inc. [MTTR] shares currently have an operating margin of -132.92 and a Gross Margin at +53.22. Matterport Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -304.08.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -115.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -63.44.

Matterport Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.80 and a Current Ratio set at 8.90.

Matterport Inc. [MTTR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Matterport Inc. go to 26.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Matterport Inc. [MTTR]

There are presently around $331 million, or 35.40% of MTTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTTR stocks are: DCM INTERNATIONAL VI, LTD. with ownership of 19,858,056, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,882,193 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $49.79 million in MTTR stocks shares; and QUALCOMM INC/DE, currently with $32.04 million in MTTR stock with ownership of nearly -32.483% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Matterport Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 156 institutional holders increased their position in Matterport Inc. [NASDAQ:MTTR] by around 23,385,264 shares. Additionally, 98 investors decreased positions by around 20,611,079 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 35,091,596 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,087,939 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTTR stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,103,337 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 6,168,285 shares during the same period.