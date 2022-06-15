Market Analysts see Cepton Inc. [CPTN] gaining to $4. Time to buy?

Cepton Inc. [NASDAQ: CPTN] closed the trading session at $1.44 on 06/14/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.01, while the highest price level was $2.055. The company report on May 19, 2022 that Cepton, Inc. Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Schedule.

Cepton, Inc. (“Cepton”) (Nasdaq: CPTN), a Silicon Valley innovator and leader in high performance MMT® lidar solutions, announced today its participation in the following investor conferences:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -85.50 percent and weekly performance of -25.00 percent. The stock has been moved at -85.53 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -41.46 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -66.36 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 333.96K shares, CPTN reached to a volume of 16635998 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPTN shares is $6.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPTN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Cepton Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Cepton Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on CPTN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cepton Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPTN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 47.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25.

Cepton Inc. [CPTN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.00. With this latest performance, CPTN shares dropped by -41.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -85.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPTN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.69 for Cepton Inc. [CPTN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.6720, while it was recorded at 1.5120 for the last single week of trading, and 7.8927 for the last 200 days.

Return on Total Capital for CPTN is now -0.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cepton Inc. [CPTN] managed to generate an average of $4,130,812 per employee.Cepton Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.50 and a Current Ratio set at 8.90.

There are presently around $5 million, or 13.30% of CPTN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPTN stocks are: POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 1,419,689, which is approximately -4.822% of the company’s market cap and around 38.70% of the total institutional ownership; HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 1,367,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.44 million in CPTN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.32 million in CPTN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cepton Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 24 institutional holders increased their position in Cepton Inc. [NASDAQ:CPTN] by around 2,036,148 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 14,097,773 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 11,746,201 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,387,720 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPTN stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,176,555 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 12,592,679 shares during the same period.