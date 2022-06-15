Market Analysts see Abbott Laboratories [ABT] gaining to $140. Time to buy?

Abbott Laboratories [NYSE: ABT] plunged by -$2.97 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $105.40 during the day while it closed the day at $102.94. The company report on June 10, 2022 that Abbott Declares 394th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend.

The board of directors of Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today declared a quarterly common dividend of 47 cents per share.

This marks the 394th consecutive quarterly dividend to be paid by Abbott since 1924. The cash dividend is payable Aug. 15, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 15, 2022.

Abbott Laboratories stock has also loss -11.93% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ABT stock has declined by -12.38% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -24.29% and lost -26.86% year-on date.

The market cap for ABT stock reached $185.31 billion, with 1.76 billion shares outstanding and 1.74 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.22M shares, ABT reached a trading volume of 5840042 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Abbott Laboratories [ABT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABT shares is $139.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Abbott Laboratories shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $138 to $142. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Abbott Laboratories stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $150 to $143, while Raymond James kept a Outperform rating on ABT stock. On January 27, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ABT shares from 157 to 151.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Abbott Laboratories is set at 3.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABT in the course of the last twelve months was 37.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

ABT stock trade performance evaluation

Abbott Laboratories [ABT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.93. With this latest performance, ABT shares dropped by -6.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.06 for Abbott Laboratories [ABT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 115.07, while it was recorded at 109.18 for the last single week of trading, and 123.19 for the last 200 days.

Abbott Laboratories [ABT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Abbott Laboratories’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Abbott Laboratories [ABT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Abbott Laboratories go to 11.53%.

Abbott Laboratories [ABT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $136,683 million, or 75.40% of ABT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 151,288,441, which is approximately 1.432% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 132,854,732 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.07 billion in ABT stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $8.54 billion in ABT stock with ownership of nearly -4.098% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Abbott Laboratories stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,248 institutional holders increased their position in Abbott Laboratories [NYSE:ABT] by around 49,888,252 shares. Additionally, 1,254 investors decreased positions by around 62,506,288 shares, while 423 investors held positions by with 1,178,165,184 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,290,559,724 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABT stock had 142 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,921,041 shares, while 164 institutional investors sold positions of 7,487,298 shares during the same period.