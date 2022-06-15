Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [KD] fell -46.30% so far this year. What now?

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [NYSE: KD] jumped around 0.23 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $9.72 at the close of the session, up 2.42%. The company report on June 2, 2022 that Kyndryl and Cisco to Collaborate on Network and Edge Computing Solutions for Enterprise Customers.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), the world’s largest IT infrastructure services provider, and Cisco today announced a technology partnership to help enterprise customers accelerate their transformation into data-driven businesses powered by Cisco solutions and Kyndryl managed services.

Through the partnership, Kyndryl and Cisco will team up to help businesses transform their operations by embracing cloud computing services that simplify complex hybrid IT management with more visibility, manageability, and flexibility. Kyndryl and Cisco will also develop new private cloud services, network and edge computing solutions, software defined networking (SDN) solutions and multi-network wide area network (WAN) offerings that are delivered in an environment with advanced security capabilities.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. stock is now -46.30% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KD Stock saw the intraday high of $9.95 and lowest of $9.31 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 52.00, which means current price is +6.70% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.24M shares, KD reached a trading volume of 5053293 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [KD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KD shares is $18.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KD stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Kyndryl Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kyndryl Holdings Inc. is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for KD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.19.

How has KD stock performed recently?

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [KD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.04. With this latest performance, KD shares dropped by -14.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.12% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.80 for Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [KD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.03, while it was recorded at 9.99 for the last single week of trading.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [KD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [KD] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.70 and a Gross Margin at +11.18. Kyndryl Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.43.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -61.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.99.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Insider trade positions for Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [KD]

There are presently around $948 million, or 45.50% of KD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,410,922, which is approximately -2.889% of the company’s market cap and around 10.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,118,710 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $143.48 million in KD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $63.04 million in KD stock with ownership of nearly -4.386% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 245 institutional holders increased their position in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [NYSE:KD] by around 16,649,287 shares. Additionally, 491 investors decreased positions by around 17,911,023 shares, while 112 investors held positions by with 65,341,671 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 99,901,981 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KD stock had 103 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,492,314 shares, while 212 institutional investors sold positions of 6,894,961 shares during the same period.