JP Morgan slashes price target on Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN] – find out why.

Amarin Corporation plc [NASDAQ: AMRN] price surged by 4.71 percent to reach at $0.08. The company report on June 10, 2022 that Amarin Receives Positive Recommendation from United Kingdom’s (UK) National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) for Reimbursement of VAZKEPA® (icosapent ethyl).

UK’s NICE issued its draft Final Appraisal Document (FAD) recommending the use of VAZKEPA® (icosapent ethyl) in England and Wales to reduce the risk of cardiovascular (CV) events in adult statin-treated patients at high CV risk who have elevated triglycerides (≥150 mg/dL [≥ 1.7 mmol/L]) and established cardiovascular disease (eCVD) 1,2.

Positive reimbursement recommendation follows the recent national reimbursement for VAZKEPA in Sweden and marks another major milestone in the company’s European growth strategy.

A sum of 4838004 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.32M shares. Amarin Corporation plc shares reached a high of $1.78 and dropped to a low of $1.60 until finishing in the latest session at $1.78.

The one-year AMRN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 50.14. The average equity rating for AMRN stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMRN shares is $3.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMRN stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Amarin Corporation plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price from $10 to $3. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Amarin Corporation plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $3, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Neutral rating on AMRN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amarin Corporation plc is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMRN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.92.

AMRN Stock Performance Analysis:

Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.66. With this latest performance, AMRN shares gained by 19.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMRN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.93 for Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.2020, while it was recorded at 1.7900 for the last single week of trading, and 3.5214 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Amarin Corporation plc Fundamentals:

Amarin Corporation plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

AMRN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMRN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amarin Corporation plc go to 38.90%.

Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $225 million, or 34.80% of AMRN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMRN stocks are: SARISSA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 24,000,000, which is approximately 24.675% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP, holding 21,169,805 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35.99 million in AMRN stocks shares; and EVERSEPT PARTNERS, LP, currently with $15.27 million in AMRN stock with ownership of nearly -15.068% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amarin Corporation plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 84 institutional holders increased their position in Amarin Corporation plc [NASDAQ:AMRN] by around 20,469,314 shares. Additionally, 94 investors decreased positions by around 25,419,317 shares, while 92 investors held positions by with 86,753,167 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 132,641,798 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMRN stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,292,086 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 21,017,401 shares during the same period.