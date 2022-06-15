Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] fell -39.00% so far this year. What now?

Johnson Controls International plc [NYSE: JCI] price plunged by -1.25 percent to reach at -$0.63. The company report on June 8, 2022 that Johnson Controls Announces Quarterly Dividend.

The board of directors of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per common share, payable on July 15, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 21, 2022. Johnson Controls has paid a consecutive dividend since 1887.

A sum of 4834848 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.72M shares. Johnson Controls International plc shares reached a high of $50.788 and dropped to a low of $49.085 until finishing in the latest session at $49.60.

The one-year JCI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.23.

Guru’s Opinion on Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]:

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Johnson Controls International plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price from $80 to $79. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Johnson Controls International plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $93, while Mizuho analysts kept a Buy rating on JCI stock. On November 08, 2021, analysts increased their price target for JCI shares from 82 to 83.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Johnson Controls International plc is set at 1.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for JCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for JCI in the course of the last twelve months was 140.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

JCI Stock Performance Analysis:

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.55. With this latest performance, JCI shares dropped by -5.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.79 for Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.15, while it was recorded at 52.06 for the last single week of trading, and 68.63 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Johnson Controls International plc Fundamentals:

Johnson Controls International plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

JCI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Johnson Controls International plc go to 17.41%.

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $31,782 million, or 96.60% of JCI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JCI stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 62,254,487, which is approximately 1.755% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 59,426,849 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.99 billion in JCI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.97 billion in JCI stock with ownership of nearly 1.406% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Johnson Controls International plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 410 institutional holders increased their position in Johnson Controls International plc [NYSE:JCI] by around 44,131,022 shares. Additionally, 510 investors decreased positions by around 47,770,427 shares, while 165 investors held positions by with 540,822,118 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 632,723,567 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JCI stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,441,045 shares, while 135 institutional investors sold positions of 3,884,206 shares during the same period.