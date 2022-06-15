ING Groep N.V. [ING] Is Currently 2.98 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

ING Groep N.V. [NYSE: ING] closed the trading session at $10.03 on 06/14/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.9001, while the highest price level was $10.14. The company report on June 14, 2022 that Progress on share buyback programme.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Progress on share buyback programme.

ING announced today that, in line with the launch of its €380 million share buyback programme announced on 6 May 2022, the company has repurchased 1,404,853 shares during the week of 30 May 2022 up to and including 3 June 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -26.03 percent and weekly performance of -10.77 percent. The stock has been moved at -24.51 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.40 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 3.17 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.90M shares, ING reached to a volume of 7264192 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ING Groep N.V. [ING]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ING shares is $16.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ING stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for ING Groep N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2021, representing the official price target for ING Groep N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ING Groep N.V. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for ING stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 73.07.

ING stock trade performance evaluation

ING Groep N.V. [ING] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.77. With this latest performance, ING shares gained by 3.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ING stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.30 for ING Groep N.V. [ING]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.19, while it was recorded at 10.38 for the last single week of trading, and 12.89 for the last 200 days.

ING Groep N.V. [ING]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ING Groep N.V. [ING] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.60. ING Groep N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.45.

Return on Total Capital for ING is now 2.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ING Groep N.V. [ING] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 372.98. Additionally, ING Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 278.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.82.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ING Groep N.V. [ING] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ING. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ING Groep N.V. go to 13.30%.

ING Groep N.V. [ING]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,433 million, or 4.00% of ING stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ING stocks are: FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 51,706,217, which is approximately 6.733% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; ARISTOTLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 7,190,761 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $70.04 million in ING stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $65.13 million in ING stock with ownership of nearly -28.476% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ING Groep N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 165 institutional holders increased their position in ING Groep N.V. [NYSE:ING] by around 21,037,646 shares. Additionally, 133 investors decreased positions by around 13,744,141 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 112,348,565 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 147,130,352 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ING stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,996,661 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 4,921,883 shares during the same period.