Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited [INDO] moved up 2.85: Why It’s Important

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited [AMEX: INDO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.85% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -36.40%. The company report on June 6, 2022 that Indonesia Energy To Present at LD Micro Invitational XII Investor Conference on Wednesday, June 8th at 5:30pm PDT.

President Frank Ingriselli Will Present Update on Operations and Recently Completed Back-to-Back New Discovery Wells.

Company also announces availablity of its Form 20-F Annual Report for 2021 on its Investor Relations Website.

Over the last 12 months, INDO stock rose by 41.59%. The one-year Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 47.0. The average equity rating for INDO stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $63.76 million, with 7.41 million shares outstanding and 1.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.90M shares, INDO stock reached a trading volume of 13190170 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited [INDO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INDO shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INDO stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Aegis Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 12, 2020, representing the official price target for Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is set at 2.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for INDO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 25.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.50.

INDO Stock Performance Analysis:

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited [INDO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -36.40. With this latest performance, INDO shares dropped by -42.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 144.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INDO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.99 for Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited [INDO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.52, while it was recorded at 9.25 for the last single week of trading, and 10.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited [INDO] shares currently have an operating margin of -248.78 and a Gross Margin at -34.69. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -248.04.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -43.98.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited [INDO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3 million, or 5.60% of INDO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INDO stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 292,433, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 76.98% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 36,080 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.28 million in INDO stocks shares; and JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, currently with $0.2 million in INDO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited [AMEX:INDO] by around 420,153 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 10 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 420,163 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INDO stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 420,153 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.