GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX] Stock trading around $1.42 per share: What’s Next?

GeoVax Labs Inc. [NASDAQ: GOVX] closed the trading session at $1.42 on 06/14/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.06, while the highest price level was $1.60. The company report on June 13, 2022 that GeoVax Appoints Recognized Industry Leader John W. Sharkey, PhD as Vice President, Business Development.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -60.77 percent and weekly performance of -24.87 percent. The stock has been moved at -62.33 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 111.94 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 2.16 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.40M shares, GOVX reached to a volume of 9507778 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for GeoVax Labs Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GeoVax Labs Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOVX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 36.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.59.

GOVX stock trade performance evaluation

GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.87. With this latest performance, GOVX shares gained by 111.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOVX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.00 for GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1863, while it was recorded at 1.4580 for the last single week of trading, and 2.7740 for the last 200 days.

GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX] shares currently have an operating margin of -4862.72. GeoVax Labs Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4817.19.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -266.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -167.37.

GeoVax Labs Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 11.00% of GOVX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOVX stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 435,150, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 258,766 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.3 million in GOVX stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $61000.0 in GOVX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GeoVax Labs Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in GeoVax Labs Inc. [NASDAQ:GOVX] by around 538,397 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 54,730 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 353,129 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 946,256 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOVX stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 537,950 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 50,502 shares during the same period.