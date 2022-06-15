For ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM], Analyst sees a rise to $46.02. What next?

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [NYSE: ZIM] gained 3.57% on the last trading session, reaching $49.95 price per share at the time. The company report on May 26, 2022 that ZIM Updates on Withholding Tax Procedures on June 2022 Cash Dividend.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM), a global container liner shipping company, hereby updates that in connection with the dividend distribution expected to take place on June 8, 2022, as previously announced by the Company on May 18, 2022 (the “Dividend”), and in accordance with its previously obtained tax ruling (the “Ruling’) from the Israeli Tax Authority (“ITA”), certain shareholders of the Company (“Shareholders”) may be eligible to a reduced Israeli withholding tax rate with respect to their share of this Dividend, in comparison to the generally applicable withholding tax rate (the “Reduced Withholding Tax Rate”), under certain terms and conditions as set forth below. The Ruling also applies to any future dividend distributions to be made by the Company on or before December 31, 2022, if declared by the Company.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. represents 119.91 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.09 billion with the latest information. ZIM stock price has been found in the range of $48.86 to $51.47.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.09M shares, ZIM reached a trading volume of 5275879 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZIM shares is $86.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZIM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2021, representing the official price target for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on ZIM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is set at 4.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 39.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZIM in the course of the last twelve months was 0.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -27.10. With this latest performance, ZIM shares dropped by -21.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.32 for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.68, while it was recorded at 52.30 for the last single week of trading, and 59.70 for the last 200 days.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

There are presently around $2,272 million, or 38.60% of ZIM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZIM stocks are: ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 4,772,902, which is approximately 0.212% of the company’s market cap and around 34.02% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 4,062,538 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $195.94 million in ZIM stocks shares; and ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, currently with $165.58 million in ZIM stock with ownership of nearly 123.633% of the company’s market capitalization.

206 institutional holders increased their position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [NYSE:ZIM] by around 15,703,558 shares. Additionally, 84 investors decreased positions by around 15,188,819 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 16,212,824 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,105,201 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZIM stock had 118 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,059,598 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 2,090,116 shares during the same period.