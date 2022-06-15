DZ Bank lifts PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

PepsiCo Inc. [NASDAQ: PEP] loss -2.27% or -3.62 points to close at $156.12 with a heavy trading volume of 6151285 shares. The company report on June 14, 2022 that Brock Porter Named 2021-22 Gatorade National Baseball Player Of The Year.

New York Mets Shortstop Francisco Lindor Surprises Winner with Honor.

In its 37th year of honoring the nation’s most elite high school athletes, Gatorade today announced Brock Porter of St. Mary’s Preparatory School in Orchard Lake, Mi. is the 2021-22 Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year. Porter won the prestigious award for his accomplishments on and off the field, joining an impressive group of former Gatorade National Baseball Players of the Year who have combined for four MLB MVP awards, 42 All-Star appearances and 27 MLB first round draft picks.

It opened the trading session at $160.00, the shares rose to $160.05 and dropped to $154.858, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PEP points out that the company has recorded -8.06% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -7.96% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.39M shares, PEP reached to a volume of 6151285 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEP shares is $183.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEP stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DZ Bank have made an estimate for PepsiCo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Argus raised their target price from $180 to $195. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2022, representing the official price target for PepsiCo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $155 to $157, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on PEP stock. On April 21, 2021, analysts increased their price target for PEP shares from 145 to 165.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PepsiCo Inc. is set at 3.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for PEP in the course of the last twelve months was 135.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for PEP stock

PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.27. With this latest performance, PEP shares dropped by -10.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.34 for PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 169.58, while it was recorded at 161.38 for the last single week of trading, and 165.35 for the last 200 days.

PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

PepsiCo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PepsiCo Inc. go to 7.48%.

An analysis of insider ownership at PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]

There are presently around $159,675 million, or 73.80% of PEP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PEP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 124,592,570, which is approximately 1.625% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 104,077,985 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.63 billion in PEP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $9.49 billion in PEP stock with ownership of nearly 0.833% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PepsiCo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,408 institutional holders increased their position in PepsiCo Inc. [NASDAQ:PEP] by around 42,107,223 shares. Additionally, 1,356 investors decreased positions by around 47,423,341 shares, while 382 investors held positions by with 910,064,563 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 999,595,127 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PEP stock had 138 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,680,005 shares, while 116 institutional investors sold positions of 1,608,217 shares during the same period.