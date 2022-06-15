Dow Inc. [DOW] Is Currently -5.16 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Dow Inc. [NYSE: DOW] loss -5.16% or -3.19 points to close at $58.68 with a heavy trading volume of 8477033 shares. The company report on June 13, 2022 that Dow Announces Full Redemption of All Outstanding 3.625% Notes Due May 2026.

The Dow Chemical Company (“TDCC”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW), announced today a full redemption of its 3.625% Notes due May 2026 (the “Notes”) issued pursuant to an Indenture dated as of May 1, 2008 (as supplemented, the “Indenture”) between TDCC and The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., as trustee. As of the date of issuance of the redemption notice, there was $750,000,000 aggregate principal amount of such Notes outstanding.

Pursuant to the terms of the Indenture, such remaining outstanding Notes will be redeemed in full on June 28th, 2022 for an aggregate principal outstanding of $750,000,000 (the “Redemption Date”). The redemption price will be equal to the greater of (1) 100% of the principal amount thereof, and (2) the sum of the present values of the remaining scheduled payments of principal and interest thereon (not including any portion of such interest payments accrued as of the Redemption Date). Payments are discounted to the Redemption Date on a semiannual basis (assuming a 360-day year consisting of twelve 30-day months) at the Treasury Rate (as defined in the Notes and determined on the third business day prior to the Redemption Date) plus 25 basis points, as set forth in the Notes, along with accrued and unpaid interest up to, but not including, the Redemption Date. On the Redemption Date and upon TDCC’s payment of the redemption price, all rights of holders with respect to the Notes being redeemed will terminate, except for the right to receive payment of the applicable redemption price upon surrender of the Notes for redemption.

It opened the trading session at $60.49, the shares rose to $60.58 and dropped to $57.97, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DOW points out that the company has recorded 7.32% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -12.69% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.36M shares, DOW reached to a volume of 8477033 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOW shares is $73.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alembic Global Advisors have made an estimate for Dow Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 31, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Dow Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $84 to $78, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on DOW stock. On May 20, 2022, analysts increased their price target for DOW shares from 50 to 67.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dow Inc. is set at 1.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOW in the course of the last twelve months was 5.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Dow Inc. [DOW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.51. With this latest performance, DOW shares dropped by -12.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 13.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.06 for Dow Inc. [DOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.49, while it was recorded at 64.20 for the last single week of trading, and 60.76 for the last 200 days.

Dow Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dow Inc. go to -4.82%.

There are presently around $29,417 million, or 66.30% of DOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 64,316,764, which is approximately 0.894% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 46,573,072 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.88 billion in DOW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.38 billion in DOW stock with ownership of nearly -1.268% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dow Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 854 institutional holders increased their position in Dow Inc. [NYSE:DOW] by around 26,469,411 shares. Additionally, 553 investors decreased positions by around 35,034,165 shares, while 243 investors held positions by with 413,956,183 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 475,459,759 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOW stock had 177 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,953,934 shares, while 108 institutional investors sold positions of 3,264,702 shares during the same period.