Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [DAWN] Is Currently 125.98 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: DAWN] jumped around 8.34 points on Monday, while shares priced at $14.96 at the close of the session, up 125.98%. The company report on June 12, 2022 that Day One Announces Positive Initial Data from Pivotal FIREFLY-1 Trial of Tovorafenib (DAY101) in Relapsed Pediatric Low-Grade Glioma.

Data show an overall response rate (ORR) of 64% and clinical benefit rate (CBR) of 91% in the first 22 evaluable patients treated with monotherapy tovorafenib.

Topline results from the full FIREFLY-1 trial population expected in Q1 2023.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. stock is now -11.22% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DAWN Stock saw the intraday high of $15.90 and lowest of $12.7701 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 28.70, which means current price is +175.00% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 286.53K shares, DAWN reached a trading volume of 49744822 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [DAWN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DAWN shares is $33.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DAWN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 1.33 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.95.

How has DAWN stock performed recently?

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [DAWN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 123.95. With this latest performance, DAWN shares gained by 115.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DAWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.98 for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [DAWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.82, while it was recorded at 8.50 for the last single week of trading, and 15.86 for the last 200 days.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [DAWN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.12.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 32.70 and a Current Ratio set at 32.70.

Insider trade positions for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [DAWN]

There are presently around $287 million, or 83.40% of DAWN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DAWN stocks are: CANAAN PARTNERS XI LLC with ownership of 9,663,645, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; ATLAS VENTURE LIFE SCIENCE ADVISORS, LLC, holding 8,201,638 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $54.3 million in DAWN stocks shares; and RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $40.12 million in DAWN stock with ownership of nearly 22.042% of the company’s market capitalization.

38 institutional holders increased their position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:DAWN] by around 3,105,334 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 1,324,660 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 38,869,456 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,299,450 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DAWN stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 624,120 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 752,235 shares during the same period.