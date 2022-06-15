Cosmos Holdings Inc. [COSM] fell -79.23% so far this year. What now?

Cosmos Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: COSM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 50.41% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -34.58%. The company report on June 2, 2022 that Cosmos Holdings to Launch Sky Premium Life Nutritional Supplements on Amazon in the United States.

First commercial launch of the Company’s nutraceutical products in the U.S. follows successful launches on Amazon in other key markets.

Cosmos Holdings, Inc. (“the Company”) (NASDAQ:COSM), an international pharmaceutical company with a proprietary line of nutraceuticals and distributor of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, OTC medications and medical devices, today announced that the Company’s subsidiary, SkyPharm S.A., a pharmaceutical wholesaler and distributor, is launching Sky Premium Life products on Amazon in the United States. Cosmos expects to introduce fifteen Sky Premium Life SKUs in the third quarter of 2022, and targets having all 85 SKUs listed on Amazon by year end.

Over the last 12 months, COSM stock dropped by -90.54%.

The market cap for the stock reached $16.95 million, with 17.76 million shares outstanding and 9.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 911.83K shares, COSM stock reached a trading volume of 20212358 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cosmos Holdings Inc. [COSM]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cosmos Holdings Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for COSM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

COSM Stock Performance Analysis:

Cosmos Holdings Inc. [COSM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -34.58. With this latest performance, COSM shares dropped by -17.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.96 for Cosmos Holdings Inc. [COSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1091, while it was recorded at 0.6626 for the last single week of trading, and 3.0455 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cosmos Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cosmos Holdings Inc. [COSM] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.06 and a Gross Margin at +14.01. Cosmos Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.16.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7,289.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.54.

Cosmos Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. [COSM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 4.20% of COSM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COSM stocks are: HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 755,802, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 48.24% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 16,170 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8000.0 in COSM stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC, currently with $5000.0 in COSM stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in Cosmos Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:COSM] by around 783,672 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 783,672 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COSM stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 783,672 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.