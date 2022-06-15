Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] Is Currently -13.76 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: CSCW] plunged by -$0.02 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $0.1375 during the day while it closed the day at $0.11. The company report on June 14, 2022 that Color World Opens Shopping Mall, Metaverse Introduces New Method of Entertainment Shopping.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: CSCW) (“Color Star” or the “Company”), an entertainment technology company with a global network that focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence in the entertainment industry, recently officially announced the successful upgrading of its metaverse software Color World to a new version, which not only enriched and brought new contents to several parts of the application, but also introduced new flagship stores of new business which have migrated into the Color World metaverse app. Among them, the famous tea culture brand “San Si Yi Ting” has already landed in the software and underwent store renovations. In the future, the brand will take advantage of the Color Star team, fully combined with the influence of Color World and its partnered brands, to run a global marketing and brand promotion campaign.

Many businesses partnered with Color Star will migrate into Color World one after another, and users can visit independent online stores of brands just like in an offline shopping mall. On the one hand, companies are more likely to open up to new marketing models for their commercial brands in the global market; on the other hand, Color Star will work with companies to further the development of physical and virtual products (e.g. NFT products), which will bring more profit to the Company.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. stock has also loss -13.76% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CSCW stock has declined by -47.67% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -75.54% and lost -77.67% year-on date.

The market cap for CSCW stock reached $21.92 million, with 146.04 million shares outstanding and 117.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.00M shares, CSCW reached a trading volume of 7590823 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSCW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.76. With this latest performance, CSCW shares dropped by -13.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSCW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.66 for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1471, while it was recorded at 0.1399 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4327 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] shares currently have an operating margin of -140.86 and a Gross Margin at -45.30. Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -142.08.

Return on Total Capital for CSCW is now -22.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] managed to generate an average of -$175,248 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSCW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. go to 20.00%.

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.50% of CSCW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSCW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 372,347, which is approximately -0.227% of the company’s market cap and around 17.83% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 171,029 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22000.0 in CSCW stocks shares; and HRT FINANCIAL LP, currently with $21000.0 in CSCW stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:CSCW] by around 456,490 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 192,463 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 331,425 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 980,378 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSCW stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 361,338 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 191,614 shares during the same period.