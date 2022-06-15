BofA Securities lifts Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [NYSE: MUFG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.37% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.21%. The company report on April 12, 2022 that Liquidity Group Continues to Utilize its Fintech Machine Learning Tech to Fund Geologie with $5 Million, with a 24 Hour Term Sheet.

Over the last 12 months, MUFG stock dropped by -1.97%. The one-year Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.61.

The market cap for the stock reached $74.54 billion, with 12.66 billion shares outstanding and 12.62 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.21M shares, MUFG stock reached a trading volume of 4471981 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG]:

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for MUFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 84.43.

MUFG Stock Performance Analysis:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.21. With this latest performance, MUFG shares dropped by -5.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MUFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.84 for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.81, while it was recorded at 5.47 for the last single week of trading, and 5.88 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.77. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.15.

Return on Total Capital for MUFG is now 1.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 542.65. Additionally, MUFG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 339.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.86.

MUFG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MUFG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. go to 18.90%.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,138 million, or 1.90% of MUFG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MUFG stocks are: ARISTOTLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 82,671,326, which is approximately -2.447% of the company’s market cap and around 5.00% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, holding 17,389,091 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $94.6 million in MUFG stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $54.58 million in MUFG stock with ownership of nearly 24.029% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 135 institutional holders increased their position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [NYSE:MUFG] by around 17,985,423 shares. Additionally, 86 investors decreased positions by around 8,141,956 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 183,087,200 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 209,214,579 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MUFG stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,072,959 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,087,511 shares during the same period.