Aegon N.V. [AEG] moved up 0.66: Why It’s Important

Aegon N.V. [NYSE: AEG] price surged by 0.66 percent to reach at $0.03. The company report on May 31, 2022 that Aegon Annual General Meeting approves all resolutions.

The Hague, May 31, 2022 – Aegon N.V.’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) today approved all resolutions on the agenda, including adoption of the Annual Accounts for the financial year 2021 and a final dividend for 2021 of EUR 0.09 per common share, bringing Aegon’s total dividend for 2021 to EUR 0.17 per common share.

The AGM also approved the appointment of Ms. Karen Fawcett as a new member of the Supervisory Board and the reappointment of Ms. Corien Wortmann-Kool as member of the Supervisory Board.

A sum of 5224859 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.71M shares. Aegon N.V. shares reached a high of $4.605 and dropped to a low of $4.49 until finishing in the latest session at $4.55.

The one-year AEG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.42. The average equity rating for AEG stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Aegon N.V. [AEG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEG shares is $5.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEG stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Aegon N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Aegon N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aegon N.V. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.31.

AEG Stock Performance Analysis:

Aegon N.V. [AEG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.79. With this latest performance, AEG shares dropped by -12.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.31 for Aegon N.V. [AEG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.28, while it was recorded at 4.85 for the last single week of trading, and 5.11 for the last 200 days.

AEG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aegon N.V. go to 38.40%.

Aegon N.V. [AEG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $909 million, or 9.90% of AEG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEG stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 126,630,712, which is approximately 9.481% of the company’s market cap and around 10.10% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 22,147,428 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $100.11 million in AEG stocks shares; and PRIVATE MANAGEMENT GROUP INC, currently with $24.4 million in AEG stock with ownership of nearly 0.505% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aegon N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 96 institutional holders increased their position in Aegon N.V. [NYSE:AEG] by around 42,270,946 shares. Additionally, 80 investors decreased positions by around 5,861,850 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 153,062,414 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 201,195,210 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEG stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,960,126 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 3,625,112 shares during the same period.