why U.S. Bancorp [USB] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $60.05

U.S. Bancorp [NYSE: USB] price plunged by -3.41 percent to reach at -$1.66. The company report on June 7, 2022 that U.S. Bancorp to speak at the Morgan Stanley Financials Conference.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) announced today that Chairman, President and CEO Andy Cecere and Vice Chair and Chief Financial Officer Terry Dolan will present at the Morgan Stanley Financials Conference in New York.

The presentation will begin at 9:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, June 14.

A sum of 10640356 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.62M shares. U.S. Bancorp shares reached a high of $48.16 and dropped to a low of $46.83 until finishing in the latest session at $47.06.

The one-year USB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.63. The average equity rating for USB stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on U.S. Bancorp [USB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USB shares is $60.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USB stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for U.S. Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $64 to $56. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2022, representing the official price target for U.S. Bancorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $66 to $64, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on USB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for U.S. Bancorp is set at 1.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for USB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 28.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for USB in the course of the last twelve months was 4.89.

USB Stock Performance Analysis:

U.S. Bancorp [USB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.93. With this latest performance, USB shares dropped by -3.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.43 for U.S. Bancorp [USB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.80, while it was recorded at 50.10 for the last single week of trading, and 56.34 for the last 200 days.

Insight into U.S. Bancorp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and U.S. Bancorp [USB] shares currently have an operating margin of +44.84. U.S. Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.96.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.41.

USB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for U.S. Bancorp go to 10.37%.

U.S. Bancorp [USB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $54,838 million, or 77.20% of USB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USB stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 126,417,887, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 111,805,389 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.45 billion in USB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.75 billion in USB stock with ownership of nearly 1.925% of the company’s market capitalization.

811 institutional holders increased their position in U.S. Bancorp [NYSE:USB] by around 60,097,510 shares. Additionally, 773 investors decreased positions by around 52,308,397 shares, while 306 investors held positions by with 1,013,178,127 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,125,584,034 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USB stock had 106 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,007,073 shares, while 127 institutional investors sold positions of 6,624,267 shares during the same period.