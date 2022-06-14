why Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $28.43

Starwood Property Trust Inc. [NYSE: STWD] slipped around -1.29 points on Monday, while shares priced at $20.97 at the close of the session, down -5.80%. The company report on June 2, 2022 that Starwood Capital Group Appoints Jeff Wechsler Managing Director in Acquisitions.

Starwood Capital Group (“Starwood Capital”), a global private investment firm with a primary focus on real estate, today announced that Jeff Wechsler has joined the firm as Managing Director.

In his new role, Mr. Wechsler will be joining Starwood Capital’s Acquisitions team with a focus on New York and the surrounding Tri-State area. He will work closely with Chris Graham, Starwood Capital’s Senior Managing Director and Head of Real Estate Acquisitions for the Americas on sourcing and executing acquisitions throughout the region.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. stock is now -13.70% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. STWD Stock saw the intraday high of $21.99 and lowest of $20.5501 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 27.00, which means current price is +2.04% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.19M shares, STWD reached a trading volume of 7571943 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STWD shares is $28.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STWD stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Starwood Property Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Starwood Property Trust Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Starwood Property Trust Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for STWD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.84.

How has STWD stock performed recently?

Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.50. With this latest performance, STWD shares dropped by -6.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STWD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.38 for Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.45, while it was recorded at 22.60 for the last single week of trading, and 24.45 for the last 200 days.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] shares currently have an operating margin of +67.12 and a Gross Margin at +69.32. Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +37.11.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.54.

Earnings analysis for Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STWD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Starwood Property Trust Inc. go to 4.99%.

Insider trade positions for Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD]

There are presently around $3,095 million, or 47.60% of STWD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STWD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 26,430,377, which is approximately 1.03% of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,905,231 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $398.57 million in STWD stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $138.66 million in STWD stock with ownership of nearly 10.977% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Starwood Property Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 241 institutional holders increased their position in Starwood Property Trust Inc. [NYSE:STWD] by around 9,605,616 shares. Additionally, 197 investors decreased positions by around 12,294,380 shares, while 104 investors held positions by with 117,120,150 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 139,020,146 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STWD stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,661,264 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 4,059,688 shares during the same period.