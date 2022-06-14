why Paramount Global [PARA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $35.38

Paramount Global [NASDAQ: PARA] loss -8.12% on the last trading session, reaching $25.81 price per share at the time. The company report on June 13, 2022 that NICKELODEON LAUNCHES INTERGALACTIC SHORTS PROGRAM 2.0 FOR ALL NEW GLOBAL SEARCH FOR ANIMATION TALENT.

Rock, Paper, Scissors, the First Series to Be Greenlit from Original 2019 Program, Makes Worldwide Short Debut at Annecy International Animation Film Festival.

2.0 Program to be Overseen by Nickelodeon Executives Daniel Wineman and Chris Rose.

Paramount Global represents 649.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $17.49 billion with the latest information. PARA stock price has been found in the range of $25.52 to $27.50.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.91M shares, PARA reached a trading volume of 19367078 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Paramount Global [PARA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PARA shares is $35.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PARA stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Paramount Global shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rosenblatt raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on April 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Paramount Global stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on PARA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paramount Global is set at 1.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for PARA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.83.

Trading performance analysis for PARA stock

Paramount Global [PARA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.15. With this latest performance, PARA shares dropped by -4.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PARA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.18 for Paramount Global [PARA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.78, while it was recorded at 28.87 for the last single week of trading, and 34.36 for the last 200 days.

Paramount Global [PARA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Paramount Global [PARA] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.18 and a Gross Margin at +36.56. Paramount Global’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.87.

Paramount Global’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Paramount Global [PARA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PARA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Paramount Global go to -6.37%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Paramount Global [PARA]

There are presently around $13,400 million, or 80.10% of PARA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PARA stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 68,947,760, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 66,662,966 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.87 billion in PARA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.27 billion in PARA stock with ownership of nearly 2.11% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Paramount Global stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 529 institutional holders increased their position in Paramount Global [NASDAQ:PARA] by around 129,146,955 shares. Additionally, 438 investors decreased positions by around 68,381,173 shares, while 118 investors held positions by with 279,522,296 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 477,050,424 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PARA stock had 136 new institutional investments in for a total of 77,222,285 shares, while 148 institutional investors sold positions of 18,361,041 shares during the same period.