why Applied UV Inc. [AUVI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $6.20

Applied UV Inc. [NASDAQ: AUVI] closed the trading session at $2.69 on 06/13/22. The day's price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.55, while the highest price level was $3.44.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -0.37 percent and weekly performance of 142.34 percent. The stock has been moved at -43.49 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 200.63 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 75.82 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.11M shares, AUVI reached to a volume of 17784145 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Applied UV Inc. [AUVI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUVI shares is $6.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUVI stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied UV Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55.

AUVI stock trade performance evaluation

Applied UV Inc. [AUVI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 142.34. With this latest performance, AUVI shares gained by 200.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.07 for Applied UV Inc. [AUVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.31, while it was recorded at 2.43 for the last single week of trading, and 3.29 for the last 200 days.

Applied UV Inc. [AUVI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Applied UV Inc. [AUVI] shares currently have an operating margin of -62.54 and a Gross Margin at +35.13. Applied UV Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -63.34.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -34.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -28.15.

Applied UV Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Applied UV Inc. [AUVI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 3.00% of AUVI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUVI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 145,898, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; ADVISOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC., holding 75,804 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.21 million in AUVI stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.2 million in AUVI stock with ownership of nearly 426.742% of the company’s market capitalization.

8 institutional holders increased their position in Applied UV Inc. [NASDAQ:AUVI] by around 122,042 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 46,249 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 225,044 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 393,335 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUVI stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,682 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 42,771 shares during the same period.