Wall Street Analyst Resumed MGM Resorts International [MGM]. What else is Wall St. saying

MGM Resorts International [NYSE: MGM] price plunged by -9.91 percent to reach at -$3.15. The company report on June 9, 2022 that MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO SELL OPERATIONS OF GOLD STRIKE TUNICA FOR $450 MILLION.

Purchase price represents an approximate 11 times multiple on average Adjusted Property EBITDA from 2019-2021.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) (“MGM Resorts” or the “Company”) today announced that it has reached an agreement to sell the operations of Gold Strike Tunica (“Gold Strike”) to Cherokee Nation Entertainment Gaming Holdings, LLC (“CNE”), a subsidiary of Cherokee Nation Businesses, for $450 million in cash, subject to customary adjustments.

A sum of 9914024 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.32M shares. MGM Resorts International shares reached a high of $30.73 and dropped to a low of $28.40 until finishing in the latest session at $28.63.

The one-year MGM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 46.51. The average equity rating for MGM stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on MGM Resorts International [MGM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGM shares is $53.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for MGM Resorts International shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna raised their target price from $36 to $45. The new note on the price target was released on March 18, 2022, representing the official price target for MGM Resorts International stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $57, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on MGM stock. On February 10, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for MGM shares from 62 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MGM Resorts International is set at 1.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for MGM in the course of the last twelve months was 9.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

MGM Stock Performance Analysis:

MGM Resorts International [MGM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.92. With this latest performance, MGM shares dropped by -17.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.75 for MGM Resorts International [MGM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.58, while it was recorded at 33.12 for the last single week of trading, and 42.22 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MGM Resorts International Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MGM Resorts International [MGM] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.82 and a Gross Margin at +36.15. MGM Resorts International’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.15.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.83.

MGM Resorts International’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

MGM Resorts International [MGM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,253 million, or 70.90% of MGM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MGM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 41,799,759, which is approximately -0.714% of the company’s market cap and around 15.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,396,637 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $807.11 million in MGM stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $543.51 million in MGM stock with ownership of nearly -1.031% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MGM Resorts International stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 296 institutional holders increased their position in MGM Resorts International [NYSE:MGM] by around 18,764,202 shares. Additionally, 363 investors decreased positions by around 41,036,191 shares, while 126 investors held positions by with 231,354,633 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 291,155,026 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MGM stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,445,350 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 4,422,941 shares during the same period.