Wall Street Analyst Initiated Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY]. What else is Wall St. saying

Joby Aviation Inc. [NYSE: JOBY] slipped around -0.14 points on Monday, while shares priced at $4.83 at the close of the session, down -2.82%. The company report on May 26, 2022 that Joby Receives Part 135 Certification from the FAA.

Part 135 Air Carrier Certificate received ahead of schedule, initially targeted for second half of 2022.

Joby Aviation Inc. stock is now -33.84% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. JOBY Stock saw the intraday high of $4.98 and lowest of $4.63 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 14.33, which means current price is +33.80% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.80M shares, JOBY reached a trading volume of 8011451 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JOBY shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JOBY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Joby Aviation Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on April 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Joby Aviation Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on JOBY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Joby Aviation Inc. is set at 0.42 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.24.

How has JOBY stock performed recently?

Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.11. With this latest performance, JOBY shares gained by 9.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JOBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.02 for Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.34, while it was recorded at 5.04 for the last single week of trading, and 6.81 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JOBY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Joby Aviation Inc. go to -11.81%.

Insider trade positions for Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY]

There are presently around $796 million, or 25.99% of JOBY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JOBY stocks are: INTEL CORP with ownership of 46,040,786, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 43.18% of the total institutional ownership; CAPRICORN INVESTMENT GROUP LLC, holding 40,955,596 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $203.55 million in JOBY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $71.6 million in JOBY stock with ownership of nearly 114.545% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Joby Aviation Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in Joby Aviation Inc. [NYSE:JOBY] by around 62,541,827 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 17,712,627 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 79,876,043 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 160,130,497 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JOBY stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 47,078,596 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 2,166,488 shares during the same period.