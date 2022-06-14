Wall Street Analyst Initiated D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]. What else is Wall St. saying

D.R. Horton Inc. [NYSE: DHI] closed the trading session at $66.50 on 06/13/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $65.66, while the highest price level was $69.14. The company report on June 1, 2022 that D.R. Horton, Inc. to Present at the UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference.

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI), America’s Builder, announced that the Company will present to the investment community via webcast at the UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 9:40 a.m. Eastern Time.

The presentation may be accessed through the Investor Relations page of the D.R. Horton website at investor.drhorton.com. Listeners are encouraged to go to the site at least five minutes before the scheduled presentation time. A replay of the presentation will be available within 24 hours of the presentation and may be accessed until June 30, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -38.68 percent and weekly performance of -12.04 percent. The stock has been moved at -39.35 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.57 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -14.06 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.83M shares, DHI reached to a volume of 8428784 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DHI shares is $105.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DHI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for D.R. Horton Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2022, representing the official price target for D.R. Horton Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for D.R. Horton Inc. is set at 3.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.53.

DHI stock trade performance evaluation

D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.04. With this latest performance, DHI shares dropped by -1.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.37 for D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.56, while it was recorded at 71.77 for the last single week of trading, and 86.44 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for D.R. Horton Inc. go to 9.84%.

D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $20,167 million, or 82.80% of DHI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DHI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,902,967, which is approximately 1.145% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 31,649,091 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.23 billion in DHI stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.25 billion in DHI stock with ownership of nearly 176.248% of the company’s market capitalization.

466 institutional holders increased their position in D.R. Horton Inc. [NYSE:DHI] by around 36,666,457 shares. Additionally, 506 investors decreased positions by around 39,667,125 shares, while 111 investors held positions by with 210,167,869 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 286,501,451 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DHI stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,169,724 shares, while 168 institutional investors sold positions of 6,969,084 shares during the same period.