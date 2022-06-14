Vistra Corp. [VST] stock Reiterated by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $23

Vistra Corp. [NYSE: VST] slipped around -1.94 points on Monday, while shares priced at $23.50 at the close of the session, down -7.63%. The company report on June 7, 2022 that Vistra’s Emerald Grove Solar Facility is Now Online, Providing Texas with Emission-Free Power.

Project expands company’s growing portfolio of zero-carbon power generation facilities.

Vistra (NYSE: VST) today announced its Emerald Grove Solar Facility in Crane County, Texas, is online and generating electricity for summer. The 108-megawatt solar photovoltaic (PV) project is the third of seven new renewable and energy storage projects Vistra is bringing online across Texas over the next few years and the latest addition to the company’s portfolio of zero-carbon power generation assets, known as Vistra Zero.

Vistra Corp. stock is now 3.21% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VST Stock saw the intraday high of $25.04 and lowest of $23.40 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 27.39, which means current price is +16.00% above from all time high which was touched on 06/07/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.12M shares, VST reached a trading volume of 7467862 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vistra Corp. [VST]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VST shares is $32.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VST stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Vistra Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Vistra Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on VST stock. On July 09, 2021, analysts increased their price target for VST shares from 17 to 23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vistra Corp. is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for VST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for VST in the course of the last twelve months was 19.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has VST stock performed recently?

Vistra Corp. [VST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.29. With this latest performance, VST shares gained by 0.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.77 for Vistra Corp. [VST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.12, while it was recorded at 25.87 for the last single week of trading, and 21.75 for the last 200 days.

Vistra Corp. [VST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vistra Corp. [VST] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.48 and a Gross Margin at +0.45. Vistra Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.64.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.58.

Vistra Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Vistra Corp. [VST]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vistra Corp. go to 20.30%.

Insider trade positions for Vistra Corp. [VST]

There are presently around $10,289 million, or 99.90% of VST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,604,079, which is approximately 2.197% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 28,899,812 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $735.21 million in VST stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $609.03 million in VST stock with ownership of nearly 2.283% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vistra Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 206 institutional holders increased their position in Vistra Corp. [NYSE:VST] by around 34,061,293 shares. Additionally, 209 investors decreased positions by around 63,421,901 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 306,941,211 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 404,424,405 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VST stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,118,552 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 3,508,323 shares during the same period.