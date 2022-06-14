VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] Is Currently -4.48 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE: VICI] loss -4.48% or -1.34 points to close at $28.60 with a heavy trading volume of 14147892 shares. The company report on June 9, 2022 that VICI Properties Inc. Enters Into Agreements Relating to Gold Strike Casino Resort in Tunica, MS.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) (“VICI Properties” or “VICI” or the “Company”) announced today that, in connection with MGM Resorts International’s (“MGM Resorts”) (NYSE: MGM) agreement to sell the operations of Gold Strike Casino Resort (“Gold Strike”), located in Tunica, MS, to Cherokee Nation Entertainment Gaming Holdings, LLC, a subsidiary of Cherokee Nation Businesses (“CNB”), VICI has agreed to enter into a new separate lease with CNB related to the operations of Gold Strike (the “Gold Strike Lease”) and also enter into an amendment to the Master Lease between VICI Properties and MGM Resorts (the “MGM Master Lease”).

John Payne, President and Chief Operating Officer of VICI Properties, said, “This transaction continues to demonstrate VICI’s ability to build strong relationships with new partners while working collaboratively with existing tenants to support their strategic objectives. We are pleased to welcome Cherokee Nation Businesses as our ninth gaming tenant and we look forward to a long-term partnership as they pursue additional growth initiatives in the future.”.

It opened the trading session at $29.27, the shares rose to $29.27 and dropped to $28.41, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VICI points out that the company has recorded 0.85% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -9.04% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 14.87M shares, VICI reached to a volume of 14147892 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VICI shares is $35.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VICI stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for VICI Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2022, representing the official price target for VICI Properties Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on VICI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VICI Properties Inc. is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for VICI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58.

Trading performance analysis for VICI stock

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.86. With this latest performance, VICI shares gained by 4.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VICI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.41 for VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.48, while it was recorded at 30.56 for the last single week of trading, and 28.95 for the last 200 days.

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI Properties Inc. go to 7.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]

There are presently around $28,773 million, or 81.00% of VICI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VICI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 110,622,541, which is approximately 10.365% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 66,341,312 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.99 billion in VICI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.77 billion in VICI stock with ownership of nearly 2.822% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VICI Properties Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 361 institutional holders increased their position in VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE:VICI] by around 78,312,539 shares. Additionally, 274 investors decreased positions by around 82,616,543 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 800,100,376 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 961,029,458 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VICI stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,121,502 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 9,107,902 shares during the same period.