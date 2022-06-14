The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] is -15.55% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

The Procter & Gamble Company [NYSE: PG] plunged by -$3.8 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $140.49 during the day while it closed the day at $138.15. The company report on June 10, 2022 that Old Spice and Walmart Celebrate the Graduating Class of 2022 With a Mentorship Keynote From Entrepreneur Rich Paul.

Old Spice and Walmart partner with America’s Promise Alliance, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, and C.H.A.M.P.S. Male Mentoring Program to Promote the Power of Mentorship as Part of the Brand’s Commitment to Help Increase High School Graduation Rates by 2030.

Studies show young people with a formal mentor relationship are 95% more likely to stay on track to graduate high school, yet only 1 in 3 American students have a mentor today1. Recognizing this, Old Spice and Walmart launched “School of Swagger,” a program committed to ensuring no student drops out of high school due to a lack of confidence by creating positive personal and academic relationships through mentorship. Today, in partnership with Walmart, America’s Promise Alliance and Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, and C.H.A.M.P.S. Male Mentoring Program, a Chicago-based mentoring program for young men, the group celebrates the first-ever “School of Swagger” graduating class with an invite-only commencement event in Chicago, Ill., with a second graduation celebration in Old Spice’s hometown of Cincinnati, Ohio on June 17th, 2022.

The Procter & Gamble Company stock has also loss -4.93% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PG stock has declined by -4.76% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -11.13% and lost -15.55% year-on date.

The market cap for PG stock reached $332.72 billion, with 2.40 billion shares outstanding and 2.40 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.35M shares, PG reached a trading volume of 8543498 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PG shares is $165.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for The Procter & Gamble Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $181 to $165. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2022, representing the official price target for The Procter & Gamble Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $165 to $175, while Truist kept a Buy rating on PG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Procter & Gamble Company is set at 3.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for PG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for PG in the course of the last twelve months was 28.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

PG stock trade performance evaluation

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.93. With this latest performance, PG shares dropped by -9.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.74 for The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 153.10, while it was recorded at 142.93 for the last single week of trading, and 151.49 for the last 200 days.

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

The Procter & Gamble Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Procter & Gamble Company go to 5.40%.

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $220,491 million, or 65.80% of PG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 217,519,281, which is approximately 1.113% of the company’s market cap and around 0.12% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 155,302,223 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.05 billion in PG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $14.99 billion in PG stock with ownership of nearly 0.105% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,612 institutional holders increased their position in The Procter & Gamble Company [NYSE:PG] by around 63,224,947 shares. Additionally, 1,417 investors decreased positions by around 61,429,890 shares, while 380 investors held positions by with 1,428,642,607 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,553,297,444 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PG stock had 161 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,493,682 shares, while 129 institutional investors sold positions of 8,770,351 shares during the same period.