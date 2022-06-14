The Mosaic Company [MOS] gain 30.90% so far this year. What now?

The Mosaic Company [NYSE: MOS] closed the trading session at $51.43 on 06/13/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $50.62, while the highest price level was $52.57. The company report on May 23, 2022 that Mosaic Announces April 2022 Revenues And Sales Volumes.

May 23, 2022- The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) announced its April 2022 revenues and sales volumes by business unit.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 30.90 percent and weekly performance of -13.65 percent. The stock has been moved at 39.98 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -12.44 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -11.48 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.23M shares, MOS reached to a volume of 7569711 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Mosaic Company [MOS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MOS shares is $74.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MOS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for The Mosaic Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2022, representing the official price target for The Mosaic Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $83, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on MOS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Mosaic Company is set at 3.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for MOS in the course of the last twelve months was 19.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

MOS stock trade performance evaluation

The Mosaic Company [MOS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.65. With this latest performance, MOS shares dropped by -12.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.71 for The Mosaic Company [MOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.07, while it was recorded at 54.49 for the last single week of trading, and 47.77 for the last 200 days.

The Mosaic Company [MOS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

The Mosaic Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Mosaic Company [MOS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MOS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Mosaic Company go to -10.50%.

The Mosaic Company [MOS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $16,448 million, or 89.70% of MOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MOS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 41,575,015, which is approximately -0.318% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 29,517,549 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.58 billion in MOS stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.54 billion in MOS stock with ownership of nearly 24.423% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Mosaic Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 458 institutional holders increased their position in The Mosaic Company [NYSE:MOS] by around 50,535,907 shares. Additionally, 377 investors decreased positions by around 50,261,590 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 207,446,719 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 308,244,216 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MOS stock had 226 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,134,882 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 10,742,785 shares during the same period.