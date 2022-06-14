Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM] Stock trading around $85.55 per share: What’s Next?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [NYSE: TSM] loss -3.53% or -3.13 points to close at $85.55 with a heavy trading volume of 14509794 shares. The company report on April 14, 2022 that TSMC Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2021.

TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today filed its 2021 annual report on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The report is available at https://investor.tsmc.com/english/sec-filings. Hard copies of the report are also available, free of charge, upon email request to g_sec@tsmc.com.

It opened the trading session at $86.06, the shares rose to $86.83 and dropped to $85.015, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TSM points out that the company has recorded -28.19% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -0.19% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 10.98M shares, TSM reached to a volume of 14509794 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSM shares is $145.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $85 to $105, while Susquehanna kept a Neutral rating on TSM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited is set at 2.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for TSM in the course of the last twelve months was 103.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

Trading performance analysis for TSM stock

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.12. With this latest performance, TSM shares dropped by -2.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.55 for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 94.20, while it was recorded at 90.48 for the last single week of trading, and 111.53 for the last 200 days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited go to 15.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM]

There are presently around $77,834 million, or 17.40% of TSM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TSM stocks are: SANDERS CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 41,631,855, which is approximately -0.317% of the company’s market cap and around 0.04% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 38,433,451 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.41 billion in TSM stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $3.2 billion in TSM stock with ownership of nearly -0.404% of the company’s market capitalization.

710 institutional holders increased their position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [NYSE:TSM] by around 100,654,788 shares. Additionally, 722 investors decreased positions by around 96,925,140 shares, while 209 investors held positions by with 680,114,347 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 877,694,275 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TSM stock had 159 new institutional investments in for a total of 27,719,904 shares, while 164 institutional investors sold positions of 6,576,306 shares during the same period.