Stifel lifts Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Hut 8 Mining Corp. [NASDAQ: HUT] price plunged by -12.23 percent to reach at -$0.23. The company report on June 6, 2022 that Hut 8 Mining Production and Operations Update.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

7,078 self-mined Bitcoin in reserve after 309 were generated in May.

Testing complete at North Bay, Ontario site; mining began on June 2.

A sum of 14443586 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.27M shares. Hut 8 Mining Corp. shares reached a high of $1.74 and dropped to a low of $1.56 until finishing in the latest session at $1.65.

Guru’s Opinion on Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT]:

Stifel have made an estimate for Hut 8 Mining Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Hut 8 Mining Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on HUT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hut 8 Mining Corp. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.91.

HUT Stock Performance Analysis:

Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.34. With this latest performance, HUT shares dropped by -32.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.50 for Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.3262, while it was recorded at 1.9860 for the last single week of trading, and 7.3932 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hut 8 Mining Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.93 and a Gross Margin at +43.09. Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -41.84.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.79.

Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 20.10 and a Current Ratio set at 20.10.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $47 million, or 21.91% of HUT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HUT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 8,343,483, which is approximately 9.228% of the company’s market cap and around 1.92% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 2,200,499 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.14 million in HUT stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $3.34 million in HUT stock with ownership of nearly -32.252% of the company’s market capitalization.

64 institutional holders increased their position in Hut 8 Mining Corp. [NASDAQ:HUT] by around 5,139,351 shares. Additionally, 74 investors decreased positions by around 7,057,806 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 12,799,074 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,996,231 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HUT stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 531,990 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 2,228,906 shares during the same period.