RiceBran Technologies [RIBT] Is Currently 3.90 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

RiceBran Technologies [NASDAQ: RIBT] jumped around 0.03 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.80 at the close of the session, up 3.90%. The company report on June 1, 2022 that RiceBran Technologies Expands Mermentau, LA Facility to Meet Increasing Demand from the Rapidly Growing Companion Animal Market.

Company Plans to Add Fifth Extruder to Expand Capacity for Companion Animal Market.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) (the “Company”) a global leader in the development and manufacture of nutritional and functional ingredients derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for human food, nutraceutical, pet care and equine feed applications, today announced the initiation of a capacity expansion of the Company’s Core-SRB facility in Mermentau, Louisiana. The expansion is expected to increase capacity of the facility’s SRB stabilizing capabilities, enabling RiceBran to meet growing demand for North American-sourced ingredients for the companion animal market.

RiceBran Technologies stock is now 129.23% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RIBT Stock saw the intraday high of $0.8199 and lowest of $0.6451 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.20, which means current price is +196.30% above from all time high which was touched on 06/08/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.13M shares, RIBT reached a trading volume of 7683143 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about RiceBran Technologies [RIBT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIBT shares is $0.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIBT stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for RiceBran Technologies shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2017. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2017, representing the official price target for RiceBran Technologies stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5 to $3, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on RIBT stock. On November 13, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for RIBT shares from 7 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RiceBran Technologies is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIBT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

How has RIBT stock performed recently?

RiceBran Technologies [RIBT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.95. With this latest performance, RIBT shares gained by 45.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 90.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIBT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.33 for RiceBran Technologies [RIBT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5911, while it was recorded at 0.8044 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4978 for the last 200 days.

RiceBran Technologies [RIBT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

RiceBran Technologies’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for RiceBran Technologies [RIBT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RIBT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for RiceBran Technologies go to 40.00%.

Insider trade positions for RiceBran Technologies [RIBT]

There are presently around $9 million, or 23.50% of RIBT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIBT stocks are: CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO with ownership of 9,226,068, which is approximately -13.363% of the company’s market cap and around 7.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,290,305 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.99 million in RIBT stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.37 million in RIBT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

10 institutional holders increased their position in RiceBran Technologies [NASDAQ:RIBT] by around 282,267 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 4,247,769 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 7,743,367 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,273,403 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIBT stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 234,208 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 2,460,344 shares during the same period.