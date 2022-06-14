Oppenheimer lifts Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: INO] closed the trading session at $1.46 on 06/13/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.43, while the highest price level was $1.59. The company report on May 27, 2022 that INOVIO Announces Survival Results for INO-5401 + INO-9012 in Combination with Libtayo® (cemiplimab) in Patients with Newly Diagnosed GBM at ASCO Annual Meeting 2022.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

INOVIO’s DNA medicines immunotherapy in combination with Libtayo® elicits vaccine-associated immune responses when administered with RT/TMZ to newly diagnosed GBM patients.

INO-5401 + INO-9012 + Libtayo® elicits cancer antigen-specific T cells.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -70.74 percent and weekly performance of -15.61 percent. The stock has been moved at -75.83 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -22.34 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -51.66 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.96M shares, INO reached to a volume of 8751650 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INO shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INO stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $8 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $8 to $6, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on INO stock. On September 10, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for INO shares from 9 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for INO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 228.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.44.

INO stock trade performance evaluation

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.61. With this latest performance, INO shares dropped by -22.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.08 for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.4948, while it was recorded at 1.6460 for the last single week of trading, and 4.8883 for the last 200 days.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] shares currently have an operating margin of -17535.79 and a Gross Margin at -166.56. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17109.87.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -58.26.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.70 and a Current Ratio set at 6.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 45.80%.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $139 million, or 41.30% of INO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INO stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 23,267,928, which is approximately 74.941% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,046,901 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.25 million in INO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $16.98 million in INO stock with ownership of nearly 1.89% of the company’s market capitalization.

80 institutional holders increased their position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:INO] by around 18,805,963 shares. Additionally, 91 investors decreased positions by around 12,800,241 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 60,471,606 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 92,077,810 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INO stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,604,879 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 7,046,779 shares during the same period.