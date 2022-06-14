Market cap of TDH Holdings Inc. [PETZ] reaches 18.03M – now what?

TDH Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: PETZ] slipped around -0.14 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.14 at the close of the session, down -48.68%. The company report on June 10, 2022 that TDH Holdings, Inc. Announces 1-for-20 Reverse Stock Split.

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) (“TDH” or the “Company”), a PRC-based company that specializes in the development, manufacturing and sales of pet food products in China and beyond, announced today that the Company’s Board approved to effect a reverse stock split of the Company’s common shares at the ratio of one-for-twenty with the market effective date of June 14, 2022. The objective of the reverse stock split is to enable the Company to regain compliance with NASDAQ Marketplace Rule 5550(a)(2) and maintain its listing on Nasdaq.

Beginning with the opening of trading on June 14, 2022, the Company’s common shares will trade on the NASDAQ Capital Market on a split-adjusted basis, under the same symbol “PETZ” but under a new CUSIP Number, G87084110. As a result of the reverse stock split, each twenty common shares outstanding will automatically combine and convert to one issued and outstanding common share without any action on the part of the shareholder. No fractional shares will be issued because of the reverse stock split. Instead, any fractional shares that would have resulted from the reverse split will be rounded up to the next whole number. The reverse stock split will reduce the number of common shares issued and outstanding from approximately 126,260,157 to approximately 6,313,014 (subject to the rounding up for fractional shares). The authorized number of common shares will be reduced by the same one-for-twenty ratio from 1,000,000,000 to 50,000,000.

TDH Holdings Inc. stock is now -96.32% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PETZ Stock saw the intraday high of $3.70 and lowest of $2.80 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.40, which means current price is +1.29% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.72M shares, PETZ reached a trading volume of 24389508 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TDH Holdings Inc. [PETZ]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for TDH Holdings Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for PETZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

How has PETZ stock performed recently?

TDH Holdings Inc. [PETZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -32.64. With this latest performance, PETZ shares dropped by -30.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -97.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PETZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.96 for TDH Holdings Inc. [PETZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2739, while it was recorded at 0.2242 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7344 for the last 200 days.

TDH Holdings Inc. [PETZ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TDH Holdings Inc. [PETZ] shares currently have an operating margin of -370.11 and a Gross Margin at -1.88. TDH Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -560.52.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -101.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.24.

TDH Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Insider trade positions for TDH Holdings Inc. [PETZ]

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.00% of PETZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PETZ stocks are: TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP with ownership of 365,876, which is approximately 2597.206% of the company’s market cap and around 29.34% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 243,343 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $67000.0 in PETZ stocks shares; and BEL AIR INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC, currently with $42000.0 in PETZ stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

13 institutional holders increased their position in TDH Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:PETZ] by around 1,178,320 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 234,611 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 98,642 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,314,289 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PETZ stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 313,167 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 234,611 shares during the same period.