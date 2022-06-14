Market cap of G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd [GMVD] reaches 21.66M – now what?

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd [NASDAQ: GMVD] price surged by 88.32 percent to reach at $0.3. The company report on May 20, 2022 that G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GMVD) Announces Share Repurchase Program.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: GMVD) (the “Company”) today announced that its board of directors has authorized a share repurchase program to acquire up to $1 million of the Company’s ordinary shares (the “Repurchase Plan”). The Company may purchase ordinary shares from time to time in the open market, through privately negotiated transactions, or any other legally permissible ways, depending on market conditions, share price, trading volume and other factors. Such repurchases shall be made in compliance with the rules of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and other applicable legal requirements. As of May 17th, 2022, the Company had approximately $3 million of cash, $6 million in account receivables and had 24,386,680 ordinary shares outstanding.

The Company may repurchase all or a portion of the authorized repurchase amount. The Repurchase Plan does not obligate the Company to repurchase any specific number of the ordinary shares and may be suspended or terminated at any time at management’s discretion.

A sum of 60169687 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 403.02K shares. G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd shares reached a high of $0.8397 and dropped to a low of $0.49 until finishing in the latest session at $0.65.

Guru’s Opinion on G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd [GMVD]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for GMVD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.71.

GMVD Stock Performance Analysis:

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd [GMVD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.60. With this latest performance, GMVD shares dropped by -10.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GMVD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.06 for G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd [GMVD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9534, while it was recorded at 0.5005 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1219 for the last 200 days.

Insight into G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd [GMVD] shares currently have an operating margin of -222.80 and a Gross Margin at +19.77. G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -291.78.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd [GMVD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.50% of GMVD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GMVD stocks are: SCHONFELD STRATEGIC ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 117,100, which is approximately -6.17% of the company’s market cap and around 38.41% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 60,164 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21000.0 in GMVD stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $17000.0 in GMVD stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

8 institutional holders increased their position in G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd [NASDAQ:GMVD] by around 118,892 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 165,413 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 72,416 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 356,721 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GMVD stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 90,156 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 121,775 shares during the same period.