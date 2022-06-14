Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] Revenue clocked in at $1.81 billion, up 112.14% YTD: What’s Next?

Kosmos Energy Ltd. [NYSE: KOS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -8.25% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.93%. The company report on May 9, 2022 that Kosmos Energy Announces First Quarter 2022 Results.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (“Kosmos” or the “Company”) (NYSE/LSE: KOS) announced today its financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2022. For the quarter, the Company generated a net income of $1 million, or $0.00 per diluted share. When adjusted for certain items that impact the comparability of results, the Company generated an adjusted net income(1) of $142 million, or $0.30 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2022.

Over the last 12 months, KOS stock rose by 134.50%. The one-year Kosmos Energy Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.86. The average equity rating for KOS stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.40 billion, with 454.10 million shares outstanding and 441.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.00M shares, KOS stock reached a trading volume of 9656637 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KOS shares is $9.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KOS stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Kosmos Energy Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 13, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Kosmos Energy Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kosmos Energy Ltd. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for KOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for KOS in the course of the last twelve months was 19.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

KOS Stock Performance Analysis:

Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.93. With this latest performance, KOS shares gained by 16.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 86.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 134.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.43 for Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.36, while it was recorded at 8.02 for the last single week of trading, and 4.87 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kosmos Energy Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.60 and a Gross Margin at +34.41. Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.81.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.77.

Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,149 million, or 93.30% of KOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KOS stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 54,433,782, which is approximately 12.055% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 38,285,739 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $306.29 million in KOS stocks shares; and VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $203.34 million in KOS stock with ownership of nearly -5.866% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kosmos Energy Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 124 institutional holders increased their position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. [NYSE:KOS] by around 64,200,404 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 46,059,483 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 283,342,912 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 393,602,799 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KOS stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,944,738 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 3,797,015 shares during the same period.