Hillstream BioPharma Inc. [HILS] fell -61.21% so far this year. What now?

Hillstream BioPharma Inc. [NASDAQ: HILS] surged by $0.58 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $1.94 during the day while it closed the day at $1.35. The company report on June 13, 2022 that Hillstream BioPharma Announces Share Repurchase Program.

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: HILS) (“Hillstream”, the “Company”), a biotechnology company developing novel therapeutic candidates targeting ferroptosis, an emerging new anti-cancer mechanism resulting in iron mediated cell death for drug resistant and devastating cancers, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program to acquire up to $1 million of the Company’s common stock. The Company may purchase common stock on the open market, through privately negotiated transactions, or otherwise, in compliance with the rules of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and other applicable legal requirements. As of March 31, 2022, Hillstream had approximately $11.1 million in cash and 11.4 million shares of common stock outstanding.

“We have demonstrated strong execution and as a result have seen significant advancement of our pipeline,” said Randy Milby, Hillstream’s Chief Executive Officer. The current market situation allows us to capture additional value for all investors through this measured buyback program. Our interests have always been, and continue to be aligned with our shareholders.”.

The market cap for HILS stock reached $16.83 million, with 12.47 million shares outstanding and 4.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 290.61K shares, HILS reached a trading volume of 59254467 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

HILS stock trade performance evaluation

Hillstream BioPharma Inc. [HILS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 101.49.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HILS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.51 for Hillstream BioPharma Inc. [HILS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1234, while it was recorded at 0.9175 for the last single week of trading.

Hillstream BioPharma Inc. [HILS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Hillstream BioPharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Hillstream BioPharma Inc. [HILS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 7.30% of HILS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HILS stocks are: MURCHINSON LTD. with ownership of 116,029, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 56.00% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 24,222 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19000.0 in HILS stocks shares; and JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, currently with $18000.0 in HILS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

8 institutional holders increased their position in Hillstream BioPharma Inc. [NASDAQ:HILS] by around 205,358 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 205,358 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HILS stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 205,358 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.