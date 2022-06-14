Goldman slashes price target on eBay Inc. [EBAY] – find out why.

eBay Inc. [NASDAQ: EBAY] slipped around -1.35 points on Monday, while shares priced at $42.93 at the close of the session, down -3.05%. The company report on June 7, 2022 that eBay Launches Its Vault for Trading Cards.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Now open for single, graded trading cards $750+, the eBay vault enables collectors to streamline and secure their assets .

Today, eBay, a global commerce leader that connects millions of buyers and sellers around the world, announces the launch of the eBay vault – a 31-thousand square foot, 24/7 secured, temperature controlled facility and digital marketplace for collectors. Beginning today, single, graded trading cards $750+ are eligible for eBay vault access.

eBay Inc. stock is now -35.44% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EBAY Stock saw the intraday high of $43.97 and lowest of $42.67 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 81.19, which means current price is +0.61% above from all time high which was touched on 01/06/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.94M shares, EBAY reached a trading volume of 9212640 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about eBay Inc. [EBAY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EBAY shares is $58.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EBAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for eBay Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on June 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JMP Securities raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on June 01, 2022, representing the official price target for eBay Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Bernstein analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on EBAY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for eBay Inc. is set at 1.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for EBAY in the course of the last twelve months was 19.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has EBAY stock performed recently?

eBay Inc. [EBAY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.94. With this latest performance, EBAY shares dropped by -7.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.16 for eBay Inc. [EBAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.15, while it was recorded at 45.82 for the last single week of trading, and 62.28 for the last 200 days.

eBay Inc. [EBAY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and eBay Inc. [EBAY] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.85 and a Gross Margin at +74.66. eBay Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.40.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.10.

eBay Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for eBay Inc. [EBAY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EBAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for eBay Inc. go to 9.73%.

Insider trade positions for eBay Inc. [EBAY]

There are presently around $22,404 million, or 92.30% of EBAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EBAY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 46,538,155, which is approximately 2.066% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 46,160,140 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.04 billion in EBAY stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.22 billion in EBAY stock with ownership of nearly -4.715% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in eBay Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 442 institutional holders increased their position in eBay Inc. [NASDAQ:EBAY] by around 45,173,696 shares. Additionally, 548 investors decreased positions by around 62,954,750 shares, while 192 investors held positions by with 397,824,186 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 505,952,632 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EBAY stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,057,546 shares, while 159 institutional investors sold positions of 15,266,471 shares during the same period.