Goldman lifts Enel Americas S.A. [ENIA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Enel Americas S.A. [NYSE: ENIA] loss -0.97% on the last trading session, reaching $5.10 price per share at the time. The company report on May 31, 2022 that ENEL AMÉRICAS ANNOUNCES VOLUNTARY DELISTING OF ITS AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARES FROM THE NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE.

ENEL AMÉRICAS S.A. (NYSE: ENIA) today announced that its Board of Directors has unanimously approved the voluntary delisting of its American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) from The New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”), termination of its American Depositary Receipt (“ADR”) facility and deregistration with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) upon satisfaction of the requirements for deregistration. In connection with its intended delisting, Enel Américas notified the NYSE today that it will apply for voluntary delisting of its ADSs and has requested that the ADSs be suspended from trading on June 20, 2022. As a result, the last day of trading for the ADSs on the NYSE is expected to be on June 19, 2022.

1. Reasons for the Application for Voluntary Delisting of ADSs from the NYSE.

Enel Americas S.A. represents 2.15 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $11.36 billion with the latest information. ENIA stock price has been found in the range of $5.00 to $5.155.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.99M shares, ENIA reached a trading volume of 11388007 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Enel Americas S.A. [ENIA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENIA shares is $7.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENIA stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Enel Americas S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2017, representing the official price target for Enel Americas S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enel Americas S.A. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENIA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.91.

Trading performance analysis for ENIA stock

Enel Americas S.A. [ENIA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.32. With this latest performance, ENIA shares dropped by -6.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENIA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.93 for Enel Americas S.A. [ENIA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.53, while it was recorded at 5.23 for the last single week of trading, and 5.85 for the last 200 days.

Enel Americas S.A. [ENIA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enel Americas S.A. [ENIA] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.08 and a Gross Margin at +19.46. Enel Americas S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.63.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.25.

Enel Americas S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Enel Americas S.A. [ENIA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENIA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enel Americas S.A. go to 5.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Enel Americas S.A. [ENIA]

There are presently around $180 million, or 1.70% of ENIA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENIA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,902,129, which is approximately -8.491% of the company’s market cap and around 62.00% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 3,530,132 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.18 million in ENIA stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $14.54 million in ENIA stock with ownership of nearly -7.451% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enel Americas S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 54 institutional holders increased their position in Enel Americas S.A. [NYSE:ENIA] by around 4,694,876 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 3,487,856 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 26,693,686 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,876,418 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENIA stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,210,183 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 638,341 shares during the same period.