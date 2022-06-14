General Electric Company [GE] is -28.32% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

General Electric Company [NYSE: GE] slipped around -3.51 points on Monday, while shares priced at $67.72 at the close of the session, down -4.93%. The company report on June 9, 2022 that Healthcare Is Personal: GE Healthcare’s Total Molecular Imaging Solutions Enable Precision Health & Theranostics for Personalized Prostate Cancer Care.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

At the Society of Nuclear Medicine & Molecular Imaging (SNMMI) 2022 Annual Meeting, GE Healthcare proudly showcases cutting-edge solutions spanning the care continuum and enabling theranostics in prostate cancer.

This includes a new cyclotron Solid Target Platform which increases Gallium-68 production and access – a radioisotope used in molecular imaging for prostate cancer diagnosis, staging and monitoring.

General Electric Company stock is now -28.32% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GE Stock saw the intraday high of $70.00 and lowest of $67.135 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 116.17, which means current price is +0.87% above from all time high which was touched on 01/18/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.60M shares, GE reached a trading volume of 9442762 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about General Electric Company [GE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GE shares is $100.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for General Electric Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2022, representing the official price target for General Electric Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $122, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on GE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Electric Company is set at 2.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for GE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for GE in the course of the last twelve months was 26.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has GE stock performed recently?

General Electric Company [GE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.05. With this latest performance, GE shares dropped by -7.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.41 for General Electric Company [GE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.64, while it was recorded at 73.78 for the last single week of trading, and 94.48 for the last 200 days.

General Electric Company [GE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

General Electric Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for General Electric Company [GE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Electric Company go to 54.10%.

Insider trade positions for General Electric Company [GE]

There are presently around $53,756 million, or 71.80% of GE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GE stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 113,148,782, which is approximately -2.026% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 84,152,605 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.99 billion in GE stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $5.49 billion in GE stock with ownership of nearly 42.906% of the company’s market capitalization.

631 institutional holders increased their position in General Electric Company [NYSE:GE] by around 53,652,043 shares. Additionally, 934 investors decreased positions by around 42,458,702 shares, while 262 investors held positions by with 658,571,849 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 754,682,594 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GE stock had 129 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,999,218 shares, while 259 institutional investors sold positions of 11,391,034 shares during the same period.