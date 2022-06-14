For Coupang Inc. [CPNG], Analyst sees a drop to $15. What next?

Coupang Inc. [NYSE: CPNG] traded at a low on 06/13/22, posting a -6.78 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $10.72. The company report on May 11, 2022 that Coupang Announces First Quarter Gross Profit Increase of 42% YoY and Record Revenue of $5.1B.

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) today announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

“Powered by our unmatched customer experience and services, we continued to grow at multiples of the overall e-commerce segment with 32% year over year constant currency revenue growth,” said Gaurav Anand, CFO of Coupang. “We also recorded the highest gross profit and gross profit margin in the Company’s history, which in turn helped our Product Commerce segment to achieve profitability in Q1. We expect our focus on customer-driven innovations as well as operational excellence to continue to bear fruit in the quarters and years ahead.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8050670 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Coupang Inc. stands at 6.23% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.19%.

The market cap for CPNG stock reached $20.24 billion, with 1.76 billion shares outstanding and 1.54 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.85M shares, CPNG reached a trading volume of 8050670 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Coupang Inc. [CPNG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPNG shares is $23.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPNG stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Coupang Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $25 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on May 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Coupang Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coupang Inc. is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.78.

How has CPNG stock performed recently?

Coupang Inc. [CPNG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.18. With this latest performance, CPNG shares dropped by -6.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.34 for Coupang Inc. [CPNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.97, while it was recorded at 11.93 for the last single week of trading, and 22.68 for the last 200 days.

Coupang Inc. [CPNG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coupang Inc. [CPNG] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.51 and a Gross Margin at +16.89. Coupang Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.38.

Coupang Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Insider trade positions for Coupang Inc. [CPNG]

There are presently around $14,479 million, or 79.70% of CPNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPNG stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 461,156,413, which is approximately -9.782% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 136,957,547 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.58 billion in CPNG stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $1.27 billion in CPNG stock with ownership of nearly 70.807% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coupang Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 180 institutional holders increased their position in Coupang Inc. [NYSE:CPNG] by around 169,882,644 shares. Additionally, 142 investors decreased positions by around 206,967,424 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 882,186,544 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,259,036,612 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPNG stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,131,780 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 14,826,944 shares during the same period.