Exicure Inc. [XCUR] Revenue clocked in at $1.10 million, down -37.65% YTD: What’s Next?

Exicure Inc. [NASDAQ: XCUR] slipped around 0.0 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.13 at the close of the session, down -4.55%. The company report on May 27, 2022 that Exicure, Inc. Announces Adjournment of Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ: XCUR), an early-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of next generation nucleic acid therapies targeting RNA to address both genetic and non-genetic neurological disorders and hair loss disorders, today announced that the Company’s Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) held in virtual format on Friday, May 27, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. Central Time, was convened and adjourned until June 10, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. Central Time without any business being conducted. The Company adjourned the Annual Meeting for the purpose of allowing additional time for stockholders to vote on Proposal 3, described below and as set forth in the Company’s proxy statement for the Annual Meeting, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 12, 2022 (the “Proxy Statement”). The business scheduled for the re-convened meeting remains the same as set forth in the Proxy Statement.

At the re-convened meeting, stockholders of the Company will consider and vote to (i) elect the two (2) nominees for director named in the Proxy Statement to hold office until the 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders or until their successors are duly elected and qualified (Proposal 1); (ii) ratify the selection by the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of KPMG LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022 (Proposal 2); (iii) approve an amendment to the Company’s Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation to effect a reverse stock split of the Company’s common stock at a ratio in the range of 1-for-10 to 1-for-30, with such ratio to be determined in the discretion of the Board of Directors (Proposal 3); and (iv) conduct any other business properly brought before the Annual Meeting or any adjournments or postponements thereof.

Exicure Inc. stock is now -37.65% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. XCUR Stock saw the intraday high of $0.145 and lowest of $0.125 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.98, which means current price is +32.63% above from all time high which was touched on 03/22/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 12.60M shares, XCUR reached a trading volume of 19191698 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Exicure Inc. [XCUR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XCUR shares is $3.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XCUR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for Exicure Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Exicure Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on XCUR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exicure Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for XCUR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

How has XCUR stock performed recently?

Exicure Inc. [XCUR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.00. With this latest performance, XCUR shares gained by 9.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XCUR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.78 for Exicure Inc. [XCUR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1451, while it was recorded at 0.1284 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5076 for the last 200 days.

Exicure Inc. [XCUR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -176.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -77.55.

Exicure Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Insider trade positions for Exicure Inc. [XCUR]

There are presently around $3 million, or 21.10% of XCUR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XCUR stocks are: TYBOURNE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD with ownership of 7,325,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 24.10% of the total institutional ownership; ABINGWORTH LLP, holding 6,977,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.92 million in XCUR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.37 million in XCUR stock with ownership of nearly 1.807% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Exicure Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Exicure Inc. [NASDAQ:XCUR] by around 1,515,977 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 17,884,271 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 6,376,326 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,776,574 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XCUR stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 165,800 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 15,007,666 shares during the same period.