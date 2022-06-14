Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. [EKSO] is -16.23% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: EKSO] price surged by 26.14 percent to reach at $0.46. The company report on June 13, 2022 that Ekso Bionics Receives FDA Clearance to Market its EksoNR™ Robotic Exoskeleton for Use with Multiple Sclerosis Patients.

First FDA Cleared Exoskeleton for Rehabilitation Use in Patients with Multiple Sclerosis.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EKSO), an industry leader in exoskeleton technology for medical and industrial use, today announced it has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market its EksoNR™ robotic exoskeleton for use with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) patients. EksoNR is the first exoskeleton device to receive FDA clearance for rehabilitation use in patients with MS, an indication which significantly expands the device’s use to a broader group of patients.

A sum of 30643451 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 41.52K shares. Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $2.9499 and dropped to a low of $1.8701 until finishing in the latest session at $2.22.

The one-year EKSO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 79.82. The average equity rating for EKSO stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. [EKSO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EKSO shares is $11.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EKSO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SunTrust have made an estimate for Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2016.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for EKSO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.58.

EKSO Stock Performance Analysis:

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. [EKSO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.23. With this latest performance, EKSO shares gained by 32.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EKSO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.85 for Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. [EKSO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.2000, while it was recorded at 1.9500 for the last single week of trading, and 3.0700 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. [EKSO] shares currently have an operating margin of -122.96 and a Gross Margin at +62.72. Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -86.82.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -46.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.99.

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.80 and a Current Ratio set at 7.20.

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. [EKSO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3 million, or 15.20% of EKSO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EKSO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 440,683, which is approximately -5.662% of the company’s market cap and around 9.50% of the total institutional ownership; SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 398,800 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.7 million in EKSO stocks shares; and ESSEX INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC, currently with $0.29 million in EKSO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:EKSO] by around 212,434 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 637,759 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 589,111 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,439,304 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EKSO stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 204,058 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 442,659 shares during the same period.