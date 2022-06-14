Credit Suisse slashes price target on PPL Corporation [PPL] – find out why.

PPL Corporation [NYSE: PPL] loss -4.41% on the last trading session, reaching $27.08 price per share at the time. The company report on June 9, 2022 that PPL management outlines financial targets and vision for new PPL: a premier U.S. regulated utility.

Top-tier earnings and dividend growth to be fueled by $27 billion of investment opportunities through 2030, superior operating expertise and one of the strongest balance sheets in the U.S. utility sector.

Forward-looking investments and strong focus on technology and innovation underpin strategy to advance cleaner, reliable, affordable energy and drive significant, sustainable value creation.

PPL Corporation represents 735.50 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $20.50 billion with the latest information. PPL stock price has been found in the range of $26.96 to $28.11.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.38M shares, PPL reached a trading volume of 7872486 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PPL Corporation [PPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PPL shares is $32.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for PPL Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 11, 2022, representing the official price target for PPL Corporation stock. On March 09, 2022, analysts increased their price target for PPL shares from 28 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PPL Corporation is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for PPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.61.

Trading performance analysis for PPL stock

PPL Corporation [PPL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.64. With this latest performance, PPL shares dropped by -4.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.02 for PPL Corporation [PPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.24, while it was recorded at 29.07 for the last single week of trading, and 28.79 for the last 200 days.

PPL Corporation [PPL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PPL Corporation [PPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.62 and a Gross Margin at +28.20. PPL Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.31.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.04.

PPL Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

PPL Corporation [PPL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PPL Corporation go to 16.11%.

An analysis of insider ownership at PPL Corporation [PPL]

There are presently around $13,893 million, or 67.90% of PPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 87,791,955, which is approximately -1.078% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 57,120,104 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.62 billion in PPL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.21 billion in PPL stock with ownership of nearly 4.833% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PPL Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 361 institutional holders increased their position in PPL Corporation [NYSE:PPL] by around 48,015,210 shares. Additionally, 437 investors decreased positions by around 43,752,257 shares, while 134 investors held positions by with 398,644,726 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 490,412,193 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PPL stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,570,492 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 2,371,564 shares during the same period.