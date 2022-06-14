Credit Suisse Group AG [CS] Revenue clocked in at $9.95 billion, down -35.51% YTD: What’s Next?

Credit Suisse Group AG [NYSE: CS] slipped around -0.35 points on Friday, while shares priced at $6.17 at the close of the session, down -5.37%. The company report on June 7, 2022 that Credit Suisse Announces Coupon Payments and Expected Coupon Payments on Credit Suisse X-Links® Exchange Traded Notes (the “ETNs”).

On June 1, 2022, Credit Suisse announced expected coupon payments for the following ETNs:.

Credit Suisse Group AG stock is now -35.51% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CS Stock saw the intraday high of $6.36 and lowest of $6.17 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 10.96, which means current price is +1.65% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 14.37M shares, CS reached a trading volume of 25117860 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Credit Suisse Group AG [CS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CS shares is $6.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CS stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Credit Suisse Group AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Credit Suisse Group AG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Credit Suisse Group AG is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for CS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 136.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for CS in the course of the last twelve months was 0.54.

How has CS stock performed recently?

Credit Suisse Group AG [CS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.32. With this latest performance, CS shares dropped by -0.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.39 for Credit Suisse Group AG [CS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.05, while it was recorded at 6.69 for the last single week of trading, and 8.95 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Credit Suisse Group AG [CS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Credit Suisse Group AG go to 1.40%.

Insider trade positions for Credit Suisse Group AG [CS]

There are presently around $495 million, or 3.70% of CS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CS stocks are: HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 30,357,141, which is approximately 0.928% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 5,131,757 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.66 million in CS stocks shares; and PARAMETRIC PORTFOLIO ASSOCIATES LLC, currently with $20.37 million in CS stock with ownership of nearly -11.962% of the company’s market capitalization.

109 institutional holders increased their position in Credit Suisse Group AG [NYSE:CS] by around 9,212,676 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 15,140,329 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 55,880,068 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 80,233,073 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CS stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,289,745 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 4,816,773 shares during the same period.