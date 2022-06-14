Citigroup slashes price target on Missfresh Limited [MF] – find out why.

Missfresh Limited [NASDAQ: MF] traded at a low on 06/13/22, posting a -10.08 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.26. The company report on June 3, 2022 that Missfresh Announces Receipt of Minimum Bid Price Notice from Nasdaq.

Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF) (“Missfresh” or the “Company”), an innovator and leader in China’s neighborhood retail industry, today announced that it has received a written notification from the staff of the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) dated June 2, 2022, indicating that for the last 30 consecutive business days, the closing bid price of the Company’s American depositary shares (the “ADSs”) was below the minimum bid price of US$1.00 per share requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1). The Nasdaq notification letter has no current effect on the listing or trading of the Company’s ADSs on Nasdaq.

Pursuant to the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company is provided with a compliance period of 180 calendar days, or until November 29, 2022, to regain compliance under the Nasdaq Listing Rules. If at any time during the 180-day compliance period, the closing bid price of the Company’s ADSs is US$1.00 per share or higher for at least ten consecutive business days, Nasdaq will provide the Company written confirmation of compliance and the matter will be closed.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7583245 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Missfresh Limited stands at 14.56% while the volatility over the past one month is 19.31%.

The market cap for MF stock reached $57.76 million, with 235.45 million shares outstanding and 28.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.33M shares, MF reached a trading volume of 7583245 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Missfresh Limited [MF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MF shares is $7.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MF stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Missfresh Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Missfresh Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Missfresh Limited is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for MF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.12.

How has MF stock performed recently?

Missfresh Limited [MF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.51. With this latest performance, MF shares dropped by -3.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -94.45% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.33 for Missfresh Limited [MF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5828, while it was recorded at 0.2784 for the last single week of trading, and 2.8855 for the last 200 days.

Missfresh Limited [MF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Missfresh Limited [MF] shares currently have an operating margin of -26.82 and a Gross Margin at +19.42. Missfresh Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.30.

Additionally, MF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 423.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Missfresh Limited [MF] managed to generate an average of -$179,586 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 47.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.81.Missfresh Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Insider trade positions for Missfresh Limited [MF]

There are presently around $3 million, or 3.20% of MF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MF stocks are: DAVIS SELECTED ADVISERS with ownership of 6,172,251, which is approximately -0.548% of the company’s market cap and around 0.94% of the total institutional ownership; GLADE BROOK CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC, holding 2,723,120 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.78 million in MF stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $63000.0 in MF stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Missfresh Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Missfresh Limited [NASDAQ:MF] by around 3,106,113 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 2,767,447 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 3,554,258 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,427,818 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MF stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,065,041 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 2,715,890 shares during the same period.